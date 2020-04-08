Japan Core Machine Orders Rise 2.3% In February

Core machine orders in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on month in February, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday – coming in at 858.5 billion yen.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 2.9 percent following the 2.9 percent increase in January.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders fell 2.4 percent – also beating expectations for a fall of 3.0 percent following the 0.3 percent drop in the previous month.

For the first quarter of 2020, core machine orders are forecast to have fallen 2.0 percent on quarter and 0.6 percent on year.

