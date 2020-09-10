Japan Core Machine Orders Rise 6.3% On Month In July

The total value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 6.3 percent on month in July, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday – standing at 751.3 billion yen.

That beat expectations for an increase of 1.9 percent following the 7.6 percent decline in June.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders dropped 16.2 percent – also beating forecasts for a fall of 18.3 percent after tumbling 22.5 percent in the previous month.

For the third quarter of 2020, core machine orders are forecast to have fallen 1.9 percent on quarter and 15.5 percent on year.

