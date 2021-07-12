Japan Core Machine Orders Spike 7.8% In May

The value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 7.8 percent on month in May, the Cabinet Office said on Monday – coming in at 865.7 billion yen.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.6 percent following the 0.6 percent increase in April.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders jumped 12.2 percent – again beating forecasts for 6.3 percent after rising 6.5 percent in the previous month.

The total value of machinery orders – including volatile ones for ships and those from electric power companies – received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan jumped 9.8 percent on month in May.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com