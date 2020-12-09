Japan Core Machine Orders Surge 17.1% In October

The value of core machine orders in Japan jumped a seasonally adjusted 17.1 percent on month in October, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday – coming in at 842.5 billion yen.

That blew away expectations for a gain of 2.8 percent following the 4.4 percent drop in September.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders gained 2.8 percent – again handily beating expectations for a decline of 11.3 percent following the 11.5 percent drop in the previous month.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, core machine orders are predicted to sink 1.9 percent on quarter and 13.2 percent on year.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased 9.7 percent on month and eased 0.6 percent on year in October at 2,300.3 billion yen.

