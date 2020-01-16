Japan Core Machine Orders Surge 18.0% In November

Core machine orders in Japan jumped a seasonally adjusted 18.0 percent on month, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday – coming in at 942.7 billion yen.

That blew past expectations for an increase of 2.9 percent following the 6.0 percent slide in October.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders climbed 5.3 percent – again exceeding expectations for a decline of 5.3 percent following the 6.1 percent fall in the previous month.

Manufacturing orders rose 0.6 percent on month and lost 12.8 percent on year, while non-manufacturing orders surged 27.8 percent on month and 22.5 percent on year. Government orders dropped 8.7 percent on month and gained 0.2 percent on year.

