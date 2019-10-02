Japan Corporate Inflation Expectations Remain Stable

Japanese firms’ inflation expectations held steady in the third quarter, the Tankan summary of “Inflation Outlook of Enterprises” from Bank of Japan showed Wednesday.

Companies expect annual inflation of 0.9 percent in the year ahead, unchanged from the previous outlook.

Similarly, the three-year ahead inflation is seen at 1 percent, the same rate as estimated in June. The projection for next five years was retained at 1.1 percent.

The central bank aims at achieving price stability of 2 percent since 2013. Although the bank unveiled various quantitative and qualitative easing, inflation still remains well below the target.

The Tankan survey results published on Tuesday showed that the business conditions for large manufacturers declined moderately to 5 in the third quarter from 7 in the second quarter.

Likewise, the business conditions index for non-manufactures dropped to 21 from 23.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com