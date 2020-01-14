Japan Current Account Data Due On Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday release November numbers for current account and December data for bank lending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1,424.8 billion yen, down from 1,816.8 billion yen in October. Overall bank lending in November was up 2.1 percent, while lending excluding trusts rose an annual 2.3 percent.

Japan also will see December results for the eco watchers survey. The index for current conditions is tipped to see a score of 40.9, up from 39.4 in November. The outlook is expected to climb to 46.9 from 45.7 a month earlier.

New Zealand will provide November numbers for building permits; in October, permits were down 1.1 percent on month.

