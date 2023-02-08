Japan will on Wednesday release December numbers for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 98 billion yen following the 1.84 trillion yen surplus in November.

Japan also will see January results for bank lending and for the eco watchers survey. Lending is expected to rise 2.5 percent on year, slowing from 2.7 percent in December. The eco watchers index is expected to see a score of 48.4, up from 47.9 in December.

South Korea will provide December data for current account; in November, the current account deficit was $0.62 billion.

Indonesia will see January results for its consumer confidence index; in December, the index score was 119.9.

