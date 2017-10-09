Japan Current Account Surplus Climbs To Y2.380 Trillion

Japan had a current account surplus of 2.380 trillion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 2.223 trillion yen and was up from 2.320 trillion yen in July.

The trade surplus came in at 318.7 billion yen, beating forecasts for 264.9 billion yen and down from 566.6 billion yen in the previous month.

