Japan Current Account Surplus Shrinks To Y1.347 Trillion

Japan had a current account surplus of 1.347 trillion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday – down 5.6 percent on year.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 1.836 trillion yen and down from 2.176 trillion yen in October.

The trade balance reflected a surplus of 181.0 billion yen, also missing forecasts for a surplus of 314.1 billion yen and down from 430.2 billion yen in the previous month.

Exports were up 13.9 percent on year, while imports jumped 17.6 percent.

