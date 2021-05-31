Breaking News
Japan Data Due On Monday

Japan is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are April figures for industrial production, retail sales, housing starts and construction orders, as well as May numbers for its consumer confidence index.

In March, industrial production was up 2.2 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year, while retail sales gained 1.2 percent on month and 5.2 percent on year. Housing starts added an annual 1.5 percent and construction orders climbed 12.5 percent. In April, the consumer confidence index score was 34.7.

Australia will see April figures for private sector credit; in March, credit was up 1.0 percent on month and 0.4 percent on year.

South Korea will provide April numbers for industrial production, manufacturing production and retail sales.

Industrial production is forecast to gain 1.5 percent on month and 11.2 percent on year after slipping 0.8 percent on month and rising 4.7 percent on year in March. Manufacturing production also gained 4.7 percent on year in March and retail sales were up 2.3 percent on month and 10.9 percent on year.

Singapore will release April data for bank lending; in March, lending was worth SGD691.2 billion.

China will see May results for its manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs; in Aril, their scores were 51.1 and 54.9, respectively.

Thailand will provide April numbers for industrial production, retail sales, current account and its coincident index. In March, industrial production was up 4.12 percent on year, retail sales rose 0.2 percent on year, the current account deficit was $0.8 billion and the coincident index score was 127.2.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Monday for the Harvest Festival and will re-open on Tuesday.

