Japan is poised to release a significant array of economic data on Friday, marking a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The reports will include April's figures for unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, housing starts, and construction orders, as well as inflation data for the Tokyo area in May.The unemployment rate is anticipated to remain steady at 2.6%, with the jobs-to-applicant ratio holding firm at 1.28. Industrial production is projected to increase by 1.5% month-over-month, a decrease from the 4.4% rise witnessed in March.Retail sales are expected to grow by 1.8% year-over-year, up from 1.2% in the previous month. Housing starts are forecasted to decline by 0.2% annually, following a sharp 12.8% drop the month prior. In March, construction orders surged by 31.4% year-over-year. The overall inflation rate in Tokyo for April was 1.8%, with the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising by 1.6%.South Korea will release its April data for industrial production and retail sales. In March, industrial production decreased by 3.2% month-over-month but increased by 0.7% year-over-year. Retail sales experienced a 1.5% monthly rise.Australia is set to announce April's private sector credit data, with forecast models predicting a 0.4% monthly increase, compared to a 0.3% rise in March.China will report May's manufacturing, non-manufacturing, and composite Purchasing Managers' Indices (PMIs) from the National Bureau of Statistics. In April, these indices stood at 50.4, 51.2, and 51.7, respectively.Hong Kong is expected to provide April's retail sales data; in March, retail sales had dropped by 7.0% year-over-year.