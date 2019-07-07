Japan Data On Tap For Monday

Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, headlining an otherwise lightest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are May figures for current account and core machine orders, plus June numbers for bank lending and the eco watchers survey.

In April, the current account showed a surplus of 1,707.4 billion yen, while core machine orders were up 5.2 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year. Overall bank lending was up 2.6 percent on year in May; excluding trusts, it was up an annual 2.8 percent. The eco watchers survey for current conditions saw a score of 44.1 in May, while the outlook was at 45.6.

Australia will see June numbers for job advertisements from ANZ; in May, job ads skidded 8.4 percent on month.

