Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Japan Data On Tap For Thursday

Japan Data On Tap For Thursday

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Japan is scheduled to release a batch of data on Thursday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are August numbers for machine orders and September figures for bank lending and producer prices.

Core machine orders are expected to be flat on month and down 8.4 percent on year after sinking 6.6 percent on month and rising 0.3 percent on year in July.

Overall bank lending was up 2.1 percent on year in August, while lending excluding trusts advanced 2.2 percent. Producer prices are called flat on month and down 1.1 percent on year after sliding 0.3 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year in August.

New Zealand will provide September numbers for food prices; in August, prices were up 0.7 percent on month.

Australia will see August figures for home loans, which are tipped to add 2.3 percent on month after jumping 4.2 percent in July. Investment lending is called higher by 3.0 percent, slowing from 4.7 percent in the previous month.

The Philippines will release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were worth $9.57 billion and exports were at $6.17 billion for a trade deficit of $3.39 billion.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan are closed for National Day and will re-open on Monday.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.