Japan Eco Watchers Current Conditions Index Falls In May

A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy fell unexpectedly in May, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers Survey fell to 44.1 in May from 45.3 in April. The score was forecast to rise slightly to 45.4 in May.

The outlook index that measures the economic situation in two to three months ahead, declined to 45.6 from 48.4 in the previous month. The expected score was 48.0.

The survey suggested that the recovery has been weak recently and there were concerns about the outlook.

