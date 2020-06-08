Japan Eco Watchers Current Conditions, Outlook Improve In May

A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy rose in May after falling in the previous month, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers’ Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased to a three-month high of 15.5 in May from 7.9 in April. Economists had forecast a reading of 10.7.

The outlook index that signals future activity rose sharply to 36.5 in May from 16.6 in the previous month. Economists had expected a score of 9.5.

