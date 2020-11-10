Japan Eco Watchers Current Conditions, Outlook Rise In October

A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy increased further in October, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers’ Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased to 54.5 in October from 49.3 in September. Economists had forecast a score of 57.6.

However, a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The outlook index that signals future activity rose to 49.1 in October from 48.3 in the previous month. Economists had expected a score of 59.2.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com