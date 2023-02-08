A measure of the public assessment of the current situation of the Japanese economy weakened somewhat at the start of the year, while the outlook improved to the strongest level in eight months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Wednesday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers’ Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, fell to 48.5 in January from 48.7 in December. Any reading below 50 suggests pessimism.

The outlook index that signals future activity improved to 49.3 in January from 46.8 in the previous month. Further, this was the highest reading since May 2022, when it was 51.1.

Last week, official data showed that consumer confidence hit a five-month high in January.

