Japan Eco Watchers Survey On Tap For Tuesday

Japan will on Tuesday see September results for the Eco Watchers survey, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The survey for current economic conditions is expected to show a score of 49.9, up from 49.7 in August. The outlook is pegged at 50.5, down from 51.1 a month earlier.

Japan also will see August figures for current account and September numbers for bankruptcies. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 2.223 trillion yen, down from 2.320 trillion yen in July. Bankruptcies were down an annual 11.98 percent in August.

New Zealand will provide September data for credit card spending; in August, overall electronic spending was up 0.6 percent on month, while retail card spending was down 0.2 percent.

Australia will see September results for the surveys for business confidence and conditions; in August, their scores were +5 and +15, respectively.

The Philippines will release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were down 3.2 percent on year and exports jumped 10.4 percent, while the trade balance showed a deficit of $1.646 billion.

Finally, the markets in Japan and Taiwan are closed on Tuesday, for Health and Sports Day and National Day, respectively. They return to trade on Wednesday.

