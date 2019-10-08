Japan EcoWatchers Current Conditions Improve, Outlook Weakens Further

A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy improved for the second month in a row in September, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers Survey, which measures current situation compared to previous three months, rose to 46.7 in September from 42.8 in August. Economists had forecast a reading of 43.3.

Meanwhile, the outlook index that signals activity over the next two to three months weakened notably to 36.9 in September from 39.7 a month ago. Economists had expected a score of 38.7.

