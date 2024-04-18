In a surprising turn of events, Japan’s foreign bonds buying took a drastic downturn, reaching -1005.9 billion. This sharp decline comes after the previous indicator had hit 347.9 billion, indicating a significant negative shift in investor sentiment or financial strategy. The data, last updated on April 17, 2024, highlights a concerning trend in foreign investment in Japanese bonds. Market analysts are closely monitoring this development to understand the implications it may have on Japan’s economy and global investment patterns. The sudden reversal in foreign bonds buying could potentially impact Japan’s financial markets and raise questions about the country’s attractiveness to international investors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com