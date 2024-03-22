In the latest update on Japan’s foreign bonds buying, data as of 21 March 2024, reveals a significant shift in the indicator. The previous indicator had reached a high of 1582.9B before coming to a halt, while the most recent figure shows a notable decrease to -803.9B. This change underscores a shift in the country’s investment strategies and could have implications for the global financial markets. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring further developments in Japan’s bond buying activities to gain insights into the country’s economic outlook and its impact on the broader market sentiment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com