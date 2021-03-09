Japan GDP Climbs An Annualized 11.7% In Q4

Japan’s gross domestic product was up an annualized 11.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Cabinet Office said on Tuesday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 12.8 percent following the 22.9 percent surge in the three months prior.

On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product gained 2.8 percent – again missing forecasts for 3.0 percent and down from 5.3 percent in the previous three months.

Capital expenditure was up 4.3 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for a gain of 4.1 percent following the 2.4 percent contraction in Q3.

