Japan is set to release its final Q1 gross domestic product (GDP) figures on Monday, which is expected to highlight a modest day for economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region. The GDP is projected to decline by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter and 2.0% year-on-year. This follows a growth of 0.1% quarter-on-quarter and 0.4% year-on-year in the previous three months.Additionally, Japan will announce the current account figures for April and the overall bank lending numbers for May. The adjusted current account surplus is anticipated to be 2.09 trillion yen, a decrease from 201.06 trillion yen in March. Bank lending is expected to remain stable, showing an annual increase of 3.1%.Meanwhile, Malaysia is scheduled to release its April data for industrial production and unemployment. In March, industrial production increased by 2.4% year-on-year, while the unemployment rate stood at 3.3%.Lastly, financial markets in Taiwan, China, and Hong Kong will be closed on Monday in observance of the Dragon Boat Festival. Likewise, Australia will be closed for the king's birthday. Normal trading activities will resume on Tuesday in these regions.