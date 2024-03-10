On Monday, Japan is set to disclose the gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the fourth quarter, providing a key insight into the day’s economic activity across the Asia-Pacific region. In the preceding quarter, Japan recorded a decrease in GDP of 0.1% quarter-on-quarter and 0.4% year-on-year. It’s also worth noting that Indonesian markets will remain shut until Wednesday in honor of the Hindi Saka New Year celebrations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com