Japan is set to release preliminary Q1 gross domestic product (GDP) figures this Thursday, marking a relatively quiet day for economic activity in the Asia-Pacific region.Economists expect Japan's GDP to decline by 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter and 1.5 percent year-on-year. This follows a modest growth of 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.4 percent on year observed in the previous three months.Additionally, Japan will publish the final industrial production data for March. Forecasts indicate a 3.8 percent month-on-month increase, recovering from a 0.6 percent drop in February.In Australia, April's unemployment figures are due for release. The jobless rate is anticipated to rise to 4.9 percent from March's 3.8 percent. The economy is expected to have created 25,300 new jobs, a rebound from the loss of 6,600 jobs in the prior month.