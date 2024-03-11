The Cabinet Office of Japan stated on Monday that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) noted a seasonally adjusted growth of 0.1 percent in the final quarter of 2023. This fell below the forecasted increase of 0.3 percent, and followed a 0.7 percent contraction experienced in the preceding three months.On an annualized basis, the GDP increased by 0.4 percent, surpassing the expectation for a 0.4 percent contraction. This comes after a 2.9 percent slump in the prior three-month period.In the same quarter, GDP capital expenditure rose by 2.0 percent, beating predictions for a 0.1 percent decrease due to a 0.4 percent dip in the 2023’s third quarter.External demand showed progress with an increase of 0.2 percent. However, private consumption modestly fell by 0.3 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com