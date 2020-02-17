Japan GDP Sinks 6.3% On Year In Q4

Japan’s gross domestic product contracted by an annualized 6.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Cabinet Office said in Monday’s preliminary report.

That was well shy of expectations for a decline 3.8 percent following the 0.5 percent increase in the three months prior.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP sank 1.6 percent – again missing forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the 0.1 percent gain in the third quarter.

Nominal GDP was down 1.2 percent on quarter, missing expectations for a drop of 0.6 percent after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous three months.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com