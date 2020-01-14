Japan Has Y1,436.8 Billion Current Account Surplus

Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,436.8 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday – up 75 percent on year.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 1,424.8 billion yen following the 1,816.8 billion yen surplus in October.

The trade balance showed a deficit of 2.5 billion yen, missing expectations for a surplus of 103.8 billion yen and down from the surplus of 254.0 billion yen in the previous month.

Exports were down 10.2 percent on year to 6,244.2 billion yen, while imports slid an annual 16.6 percent to 6,246.6 billion yen.

