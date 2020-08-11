Japan Has Y167.5 Current Account Surplus In June

Japan had a current account surplus of 167.5 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday – down 86.6 percent on year.

That beat expectations for a surplus of 110 billion following the 1,176.8 billion yen surplus in May.

Exports were down 25.7 percent on year to 4.793 trillion yen, while imports sank an annual 14.4 percent to 4.870 trillion yen. The trade deficit was 77.3 billion yen in June following the 556.8 billion yen deficit in May.

The capital account showed a deficit of 6.4 billion yen, while the financial account saw a surplus of 927.9 billion yen.

