Japan Has Y187.1 Billion Trade Shortfall

Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 187.1 billion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for a shortfall of 91.2 billion following the downwardly revised 253.1 billion yen surplus in April (originally 255.3 billion yen).

Exports skyrocketed 49.6 percent on year, missing forecasts for a jump of 51.3 percent following the 38.0 percent spike in the previous month.

Imports climbed an annual 27.9 percent versus expectations for 26.6 percent and up from 12.8 percent a month earlier.

