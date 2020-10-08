Japan Has Y2,102.8 Billion Current Account Surplus In August

Japan posted a current account surplus of 2,102.8 billion yen in August, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday – down 1.5 percent on year.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 1,983.7 billion yen following the 1,468.3 billion yen surplus in July.

Exports were down 15.5 percent on year at 5.124 trillion yen, while imports sank an annual 22.0 percent to 4.711 trillion yen.

The trade surplus was 413 billion yen, up from 137.3 billion yen in the previous month.

The capital account saw a deficit of 9.3 billion yen and the financial account had a surplus of 560.0 billion yen.

