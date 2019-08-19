Japan Has Y249.6 Billion Trade Deficit In July

Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 249.6 billion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That missed expectations for a shortfall of 194.5 billion yen following the 589.5 billion yen deficit in June.

Exports were down 1.6 percent on year, topping forecasts for a decline of 2.3 percent following the upwardly revised 6.6 percent drop in the previous month (originally -6.7 percent).

Imports dipped an annual 1.2 percent versus forecasts for a decline of 2.3 percent following the 5.2 percent fall a month earlier.

