Japan Has Y268.824 Billion Trade Deficit In June

Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 268.824 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That missed expectations for a shortfall of 35.8 billion yen following the 833.4 billion yen deficit in May.

Exports were down 26.2 percent on year to 4.862 trillion yen – shy of forecasts for a decline of 24.9 percent following the 28.3 percent drop in the previous month.

Imports fell an annual 14.4 percent to 5.130 trillion yen versus expectations for a fall of 16.8 percent after sinking 26.2 percent a month earlier.

