Japan Has Y285.385 Billion Trade Surplus

Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 285.385 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 330.0 billion yen and was down from 670.17 billion yen in September.

Exports climbed 14.0 percent on year, also missing forecasts for 15.7 percent and down from 14.1 percent in the previous month.

Imports jumped an annual 18.9 percent versus forecasts for 20.2 percent and up from 12.0 percent a month earlier.

