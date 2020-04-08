Japan Has Y3,168.8 Billion Current Account Surplus In February

Japan had a current account surplus of 3,168.8 billion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday – up 21.2 percent on year.

That beat forecasts for a surplus of 3,067.2 billion yen and was up from 612.3 billion yen in January.

The trade balance reflected a surplus of 1,366.6 billion, exceeding expectations for 1,215.0 billion yen following the 985.1 billion shortfall in the previous month.

Exports were up 0.4 percent on year to 6,332.2 billion yen, while imports tumbled an annual 14.6 percent to 4,965.6 billion yen.

