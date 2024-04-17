On Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance reported that Japan had recorded a merchandise trade surplus of 366.5 billion yen in March. This figure surpassed the predictions of a 107.4 billion yen surplus, in consideration of the revised deficit of 377.8 billion yen (originally estimated at -379.4 billion yen) in February.The report further revealed that exports had increased by 7.3 percent year on year, amounting to a total of 9.469 trillion yen. This growth followed a rise of 7.8 percent in the previous month.Conversely, imports saw a decline, decreasing by 4.9 percent year on year to total 9.103 trillion yen. This followed a minimal increase of 0.5 percent in the month prior.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com