Japan Has Y4.946 Billion Trade Surplus In March

Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 4.946 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That was well shy of forecasts for 459.9 billion yen and down sharply from the 1,109.8 billion yen surplus in February.

Exports tumbled 11.7 percent on year to 6.357 trillion yen – missing estimates for a fall of 9.4 percent following the 1.0 percent drop in the previous month.

Imports sank an annual 5.0 percent to 6.352 trillion yen versus expectations for a decline of 8.7 percent following the 14.0 percent slide a month earlier.

