On Friday, the Ministry of Finance in Japan reported a current account surplus of 438.2 billion yen for January. This surpassed the predicted deficit of 330 billion yen, following the December surplus of 744 billion yen.Year-on-year imports decreased by 12.1 percent to 8.783 trillion yen, while exports increased by 7.6 percent annually, reaching 7.340 trillion yen. This resulted in a trade deficit of 1.442 trillion yen.As per the report, the capital account demonstrated a 100 million yen deficit, whereas the financial account held a surplus of 1.808 trillion yen.