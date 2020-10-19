Japan Has Y674.978 Billion Surplus In September

Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 674.978 billion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for a surplus of 989.8 billion yen but still up from the 248.3 billion yen surplus in August.

Exports were down 4.9 percent on year to 6.055 trillion yen – missing forecasts for a fall of 2.4 percent following the 14.8 percent slide in the previous month.

Imports sank an annual 17.2 percent to 5.380 trillion yen versus expectations for a decline of 21.4 percent following the 20.8 percent drop a month earlier.

