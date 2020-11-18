Japan Has Y872.899 Billion Trade Surplus In October

Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 872.899 billion yen in October, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
That exceeded forecasts for a surplus of 250 billion yen following the 675 billion yen surplus in September.
Exports were down 0.2 percent on year at 6.566 trillion yen, beating expectations for a loss of 4.5 percent following the 4.9 percent drop in the previous month.
Imports were down an annual 13.3 percent at 5.693 trillion yen versus expectations for a loss of 9.9 percent following the 17.2 percent tumble a month earlier.
