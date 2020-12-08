Japan Household Spending Climbs 1.9% On Year In October

The average of household spending in Japan was up 1.9 percent on year in October, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday – coming in at 283,508 yen.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent following the 10.2 percent plunge in September.

On a monthly basis, household spending climbed 2.1 percent – beating expectations for a gain of 1 percent after rising 3.8 percent in the previous month.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 546,786 yen, up 2.5 percent on year.

