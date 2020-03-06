Japan Household Spending Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release January figures for household spending and labor cash earnings, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Household spending is forecast to drop 3.9 percent on year after sliding 4.8 percent in December. Labor cash earnings are called higher by 0.2 percent on year following the flat reading in the previous month.

Australia will see January numbers for retail sales and February results for the Performance of Service Index from the Australian Industry Group. Sales are called flat after slipping 0.5 percent in December, while the service index saw a score of 47.4 in January.

New Zealand will provide Q4 figures for the volume of all building, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on quarter following the 0.4 percent gain in the three months prior.

