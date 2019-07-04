Japan Household Spending On Tap For Friday

Japan will on Friday release May figures for household spending, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is expected to rise 1.4 percent on year, up slightly from 1.3 percent in April.

Japan also will see preliminary May numbers for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is expected to see a score of 95.3, down from 95.9, while the coincident is expected to climb to 103.2 from 102.1.

Australia will see June results for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group; in May, the index score was 40.4.

The Philippines will provide June numbers for consumer prices; in May, inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com