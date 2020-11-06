Japan Household Spending Sinks 10.2% On Year In September

The average of household spending in Japan was down 10.2 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday – coming in at 269,863 yen.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 10.7 percent following the 6.9 percent drop in August.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 469,235 yen, up 2.6 percent on year.

Individually, spending on furniture, clothing, medical care and recreation all were down sharply.

On a monthly basis, household spending rose 3.8 percent – beating forecasts for a gain of 2.2 percent following the 1.7 percent gain a month earlier.

