Japan Household Spending Sinks 3.9% On Year In January

The average of household spending in Japan was down 3.9 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday – coming in at 287,173 yen.

That was in line with expectations following the 4.8 percent decline in December.

The average of monthly income per household stood at 484,697 yen, up an annual 2.1 percent.

Individually, spending was down for food, housing, fuel, furniture, clothing, medical care, communication, education and recreation.

Disposable income was up 2.3 percent and consumption expenditures fell 4.9 percent.

