According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the average household expenditure in January decreased by 6.3% annually, amounting to 289,467 yen. This reduction was steeper than the anticipated 4.1% decline, following a 2.5% decrease in December.Regarding the monthly statistics, household spending fell by 2.1%, which was below the predicted increase of 0.4% after the previous month’s 0.9% dip.As for the average monthly household earnings, they were recorded at 497,383 yen, signifying a 2.1% decrement compared to the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com