Japan Housing Starts Fall For Third Month In September

Japan’s housing starts fell for the third straight month in September, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed on Thursday.
Housing starts decreased 4.9 percent year-on-year in September, following a 7.1 percent decline in August. Economists had forecast housing starts to fall 6.7 percent.
Annualized housing starts fell to 897,000 in September from 891,000 in the previous month. The expected level was 878,000. In the same period last year, housing starts totaled 943,000.
Data also showed that construction orders received by big 50 contractors fell 6.8 percent year-on-year in September, following a 25.9 percent slump in August.
