Japan Housing Starts Fall Further In September

Japan’s housing starts continued to fall sharply in September, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed on Friday.

Housing starts decreased 9.9 percent year-on-year in September, following a 9.1 percent fall in August. Economists had forecast an annual decline of 8.6 percent.

Annualized housing starts decreased to 815,000 in September from 819,000 in the previous month.

Data also showed that construction orders received by the big 50 contractors fell 10.6 percent yearly in September, after a 28.5 percent increase in August.

