The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Japan reported on Tuesday that the industrial output had seen a seasonally adjusted increase of 3.8 percent in March. This surpassed the anticipated growth of 3.4 percent given the 0.6 percent decrease experienced in February.However, when assessed annually, the industrial output had a downturn of 6.7 percent following a 3.9 percent decrease in the prior month. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry did revise its evaluation of industrial production due to these figures, stating that despite the inconsistent fluctuations, it has indeed weakened.Notwithstanding, the Ministry’s projection for industrial production anticipates an increase in output of 4.1 percent in April and a further 4.4 percent in May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com